|
|
GRINTON Jean Isabella Passed away at Bendigo Hospital on 20 February, 2020.
Aged 90 years
Loved daughter of John (Jack) and Elsie Grinton and sister of John and Joan (all dec.).
Loved sister of John (dec.) and Nancy, much loved aunt of Bill, Robert (dec.), Heather, Peter (dec.) and Ian and families.
Peacefully sleeping with Dad, Mum, John and Joan
Much loved aunt of Bill and Lorraine.
May the winds of love blow softly and whisper for you to hear,
That we will love and remember you always and forever keep you near.
With tears in our eyes we say goodbye, thanks for the memories.
Auntie Jean, saying goodbye to someone so special is not easy but memories are forever.
Love and miss you, Bob (dec.), Debbie, Kristy (dec.), Rod, Andy, Amy, William and Oliver.
With tears we saw you suffer
We watched you fade away
Our hearts were slowly breaking
as you fought so hard to stay
You did not want to leave us,
but you did not go alone
For part of us went with you
the day God called you home.
Dearly loved Aunt of Heather and Greg, Andrew, Lauren, Leigh, Jackson and Archie.
Rest in peace and know that we will never forget you.
Ian, Sandra, Simon, Luke, Meaghan, James, Laura and Jaran.
Thank you to the staff at BUPA Bendigo for their dedication, friendship and wonderful care shown to Jean.
For Funeral arrangments please see later edition.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2020