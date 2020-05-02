|
KRAMER Jean Elizabeth
20.01.1920 - 30.04.2020
Born in Waubra, Victoria. Mother of John, Patricia, Winifred, Richard, Robert, Jeffrey and Joseph. Grandmother of Kylie, Melissa, Robert, Jeffrey, Richard and John. Great Grandmother to 9 great-grandchildren, Bridie, Peter, Rory, Sarelle, Nate, Delaney, Tellinah, Felicity and Blaise.
Celebrated 100 years at the beginning of the year with all the family and friends in attendance, a joyous occasion to mark her long life.
Jean passed away peacefully in her sleep on the 30th April 2020 aged 100 years.
A private service will be held.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 2, 2020