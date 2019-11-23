Home
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5443 4455
Vigil
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St Therese's Catholic Church
Albion Street
Kennington
Service
Following Services
Bendigo Lawn Cemetery
Jean (STANLEY) DYETT Notice
DYETT (NEE STANLEY) Jean



On 17 November 2019 in her 98th year



Loving wife of Fred (Decd), dearly loved mother of John, Ian and Edith, Noel and Carol. Much loved grandma of Benjamin and Carissa, Joel, John and Eve, Peter and Arti, Helen and Fergus. Great-grandma of Georgia and Lucy, Matthew and Arya, Amelia and William.



May she rest in peace.



Mass of Thanksgiving will be offered at St Therese's Catholic Church, Albion Street, Kennington on MONDAY (December 2) at 11.00am.



The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.



Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on SUNDAY EVENING, (December 1) at 7.00pm.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019
