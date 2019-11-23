|
|
DYETT (NEE STANLEY) Jean
On 17 November 2019 in her 98th year
Loving wife of Fred (Decd), dearly loved mother of John, Ian and Edith, Noel and Carol. Much loved grandma of Benjamin and Carissa, Joel, John and Eve, Peter and Arti, Helen and Fergus. Great-grandma of Georgia and Lucy, Matthew and Arya, Amelia and William.
May she rest in peace.
Mass of Thanksgiving will be offered at St Therese's Catholic Church, Albion Street, Kennington on MONDAY (December 2) at 11.00am.
The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on SUNDAY EVENING, (December 1) at 7.00pm.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019