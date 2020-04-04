Home
McINNES Janice (Wendy) Passed away suddenly on 26th March 2020. Aged 75 years. Forever in our hearts!!! Loving Wife to Bob (dec.), beloved Mum of Nikki and Scott. Loved Mother-in-Law of Dean and Kylie. Adored Nan of Dimity, Sam, Millie, Jules, Brodie and Jonty. 'My Mum', words cannot describe how much my heart hurts. Dean and I, Dimi, Sam and Brodie are devastated you are gone. You are with Dad now, oh how you missed him. Love you to the moon and back Mum/Nan. - Nikki, Dean, Dimity, Samuel and Brodie. We will miss your smile and your hugs, We will miss your kind, caring and loving ways, You will be right here beside us forever. Love you Mum/Nan. - Scott, Kylie, Millie, Jules and Jonty, xxxx. A Private Burial will be held. A Public Memorial Service for Wendy will be held at a future date. Tributes can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 4, 2020
