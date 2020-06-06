Home
Janette WOLTERS


1949 - 2020
Janette WOLTERS Notice
WOLTERS Janette 1949-2020 Passed away peacefully in Bendigo on the 4th June 2020. Loved Wife of Brian and much loved Mother and Mother-in-law to Lisa, David, Danny, Janice, Robbie, Emma, Tess, Kim, Dave, Adam and Jackie. Cherished and proud Nan to 15 Grandchildren. We love you and you will be forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Mum. Thank you for always making us laugh Nan, wonderful memories that we will always remember. Much loved and admired Nan Jack, Tay, Jayde, Darcy, Matthew and Luke R.I.P.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 6, 2020
