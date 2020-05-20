|
McKINLAY Jan 3/3/1943 - 18/5/2020 Died peacefully surrounded by family, folk music and frogs. Beloved Wife of John, Mother of Brock, Megan, Geordie and Wendy, Sister of Sam and Barry, Mother-in-law of Jenny, Carl, Rachael and Daniel, Grandmother of James, Thomas, Alison, Bailey, Andrew, Fiona, Erin and Luke. She will also be sorely missed by all good bookstores. Jan walked her own path, mostly between her favourite chair and the kettle, practising social distancing long before it was fashionable. She was a voracious reader, a lover of dogs, a tree sketcher, cryptic crossword fiend, blower of raspberries, chook lady, and much more besides. A lifelong hater of football, it is possible that the resumption of AFL training finally tipped her over the edge. Thanks to Joan Pinder Nursing Home and Bendigo Health for their compassionate care over many years, and to the trees and the clouds and the birds for keeping her company in the quiet hours. A private cremation will be held. No flowers please. In keeping with Jan's nature, senders of sentimental cards will have a raspberry blown in their general direction.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 20, 2020