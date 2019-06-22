Home
CARTWRIGHT James Robert 4/1/1973 - 19/6/2019 Tragically taken Much loved Husband, best friend and workmate of Lynda. Adored and admired Father of Jo, Hugh and Ned. You have left a huge hole that we can't fill. The handpiece is put down, the hay is baled, the water run finished. Loved Son of John and Brenda. Sadly missed but grateful to be your parents for 46 years. Loved Brother to Emma, Brother-in-law to Steve and Uncle to Sam. Forever proud of the life and family you and Lyn created. xx Much loved and respected Son-in-law of Kate and Hedley (dec.) Lourie. Loved Brother-in-law of Jenny and John and Rohan. Thank you James for your caring nature and help over the years. Funeral details in a later edition.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 22, 2019
