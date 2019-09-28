|
|
CROSS James Brian After a brief illness and 80 years of a full life Brian passed at home on 23 Sept 2019. Much loved Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Step Father, Poppy and revered friend to many. Private Funeral at Brian's request. Brian, my much loved husband of 30 wonderful years. I am really going to miss ya Poss, Pam. Dearest Brian, your memory is my greatest treasure, to have in my heart forever, Love Sandy and Steve. Dad, Loved Father to Michael, Father-in-law to Karen and Grandpa to Ben, Bethany and Emily. Our thoughts and prayers go with you on your journey back home to Maldon. Rest in Peace. Dad, Be at ease now, the struggle is over. Although it is hard to accept that you are gone, we take great comfort knowing you were loved and cared for until the very end. Until we meet again, rest in peace. Martin and Emma. Dearest Dad, the memories of your generous and authentic nature will sit deep in our hearts forever. Tim and Robyn. My Dearest Poppy, I wish I could give you one last hug and thank you for the support, humour and love you gave me. I will cherish, miss and love you always. Alison.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 28, 2019