Home
Resources
More Obituaries for James CROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Brian CROSS

Add a Memory
James Brian CROSS Notice
CROSS James Brian After a brief illness and 80 years of a full life Brian passed at home on 23 Sept 2019. Much loved Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Step Father, Poppy and revered friend to many. Private Funeral at Brian's request. Brian, my much loved husband of 30 wonderful years. I am really going to miss ya Poss, Pam. Dearest Brian, your memory is my greatest treasure, to have in my heart forever, Love Sandy and Steve. Dad, Loved Father to Michael, Father-in-law to Karen and Grandpa to Ben, Bethany and Emily. Our thoughts and prayers go with you on your journey back home to Maldon. Rest in Peace. Dad, Be at ease now, the struggle is over. Although it is hard to accept that you are gone, we take great comfort knowing you were loved and cared for until the very end. Until we meet again, rest in peace. Martin and Emma. Dearest Dad, the memories of your generous and authentic nature will sit deep in our hearts forever. Tim and Robyn. My Dearest Poppy, I wish I could give you one last hug and thank you for the support, humour and love you gave me. I will cherish, miss and love you always. Alison.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.