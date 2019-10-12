Home
Jack WALTERS


1924 - 2019
Jack WALTERS Notice
WALTERS Jack Dr Arthur John Walters

Paediatrician

7 June 1924 - 4 October 2019



Much loved husband of Pamela (dec).

Loved father and father-in-law of

Rosemary, Carolyn and Warwick,

Mark and Ally, Katherine, Cliff and Vicki.

Loving grandfather and great-grandfather.



The funeral service to celebrate Jack's life will

be held in the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion

National Arboretum, Forest Dr, Molonglo Valley,

ACT (off the Tuggeranong Parkway) on Friday,

18 October 2019, commencing at 11 am.



Private cremation



In lieu of flowers, please consider making

a donation to Greening Australia.



Please wear something bright.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 12, 2019
