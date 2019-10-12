|
|
WALTERS Jack Dr Arthur John Walters
Paediatrician
7 June 1924 - 4 October 2019
Much loved husband of Pamela (dec).
Loved father and father-in-law of
Rosemary, Carolyn and Warwick,
Mark and Ally, Katherine, Cliff and Vicki.
Loving grandfather and great-grandfather.
The funeral service to celebrate Jack's life will
be held in the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion
National Arboretum, Forest Dr, Molonglo Valley,
ACT (off the Tuggeranong Parkway) on Friday,
18 October 2019, commencing at 11 am.
Private cremation
In lieu of flowers, please consider making
a donation to Greening Australia.
Please wear something bright.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 12, 2019