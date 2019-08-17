|
STEPHENS Jack Neil 17/5/28 - 14/8/19 Passed away peacefully at Strath-Haven, Bendigo. Dearly loved husband of Joan (dec.) and greatly loved father and father-in-law to Beth and Vitold, Neil and Lyn, Ian and Catherine. Loved grandfather and grandfather-in-law to Jordan and Josephine, Kristy and Carlos, Joshua and Kylie, Jesse and Jessica, Kate, Jed and Ruth. Fond great grandfather to Eden and Huxley, Leo, Rafael, Oscar and Alessia, Maxwell and Kora. Much loved brother of Joan (dec.), Valda and Graeme. Sadly missed, forever in our hearts. 'Now with our Saviour'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 17, 2019