JOHNS (nee McIntyre) Ivy Gwendoline At Inglewood Nursing Home, on October 10, 2019. Aged 94 years Loved Wife of Claude (dec.). Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Raelene and Les (Birthisel), Malcolm and Robyn, Gail and Russell (Lea). Treasured Nan and Great Nan of Tim, Suzi, Halle, Jenson; Corie, Lauren, Dominique, Emily, Harry, Mackenzie; Narelle, Joel, Oliver, Tom, Francesca; Carina, Dan, Samara, Mary, Claudia; Nathan, Michelle, Jack, Sophie; Clint, Bronte; Marcus, Bernadette, Jalen and Seth. Now In God's Care
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 12, 2019