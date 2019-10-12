Home
More Obituaries for Ivy JOHNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy Gwendoline (MCINTYRE) JOHNS

Ivy Gwendoline (MCINTYRE) JOHNS Notice
JOHNS (nee McIntyre) Ivy Gwendoline At Inglewood Nursing Home, on October 10, 2019. Aged 94 years Loved Wife of Claude (dec.). Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Raelene and Les (Birthisel), Malcolm and Robyn, Gail and Russell (Lea). Treasured Nan and Great Nan of Tim, Suzi, Halle, Jenson; Corie, Lauren, Dominique, Emily, Harry, Mackenzie; Narelle, Joel, Oliver, Tom, Francesca; Carina, Dan, Samara, Mary, Claudia; Nathan, Michelle, Jack, Sophie; Clint, Bronte; Marcus, Bernadette, Jalen and Seth. Now In God's Care
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 12, 2019
