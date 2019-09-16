Home
Isola Agnes CASS


1942 - 2019
Isola Agnes CASS Notice
CASS (Evans) Isola Agnes

Passed away peacefully on September 9th, 2019, aged 77 years surrounded by her loving family. Beautiful mum to Debra, Fiona, Nina and Justin. Mother-in-law of Michael, Peter and Janene. Adored Nan of Cassie, Dane and Annie, Joel and Kyle, Claudia, Siarne, Maeve and Isaiah. Much loved Great Grandmother to Nate.



Daughter of the late Keith and Maisie Evans. Loved sister of Bernadette, Adrienne, Noelene (dec) and Theo (dec).



Our beautiful brave Mum, Nan and 'G'. We love and miss you so much already and now it's hard to imagine life without you. We have so many happy memories that we will cherish forever. Love Debra and Mick, Cassie, Daniel and Nate, Dane and Ashlee, and Annie.



Our hearts are broken but we knew you had to go. We will cry because we miss you terribly and also laugh at some wonderful memories. Sleep peacefully my beautiful Mum and Nan. Love Fiona, Peter, Joel and Kyle.



We already miss you so much it hurts. Thank you for being the best Mum and Nan we could have asked for. Sleep peacefully, until we meet again. We love you, Nina & Claudia.



To our beautiful Mum and Nan, our hearts are broken having to say goodbye to you but it is now time for you to rest peacefully. We will treasure the beautiful memories and you will forever be in our hearts. Love always and forever Justin, Janene, Siarne, Maeve and Isaiah Xx



GO HAWKS
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 16, 2019
