WILLIAMS (nee Johnson) Iona Beth "Beth" 27.12.1922 - 8.5.2020
Daughter of Rose and George Johnson (both dec.). Beloved wife of William (Bill) Alfred (dec.). Mother of Bronwyn, Charlie, Elizabeth, Elaine, Brendan (dec.), Roey, James, Peter, and David. A very proud Gran of 28 Grandchildren and 25 Great Grandchildren.
A long, wonderful and at times challenging journey ending in a sudden goodbye for a much loved, respected and admired lady. A lady of character who has shared her beliefs, learnings, knowledge and values throughout her life to our large and extended family and broader community.
Strong and resilient to the end; will continue to be with us through the many happy memories and stories to be recounted.
In accordance with current regulations a private burial will be held TODAY (Wednesday May 13) at 11am. If you would like to view the service live, go to:
www.williamfarmer.com.au/bethwilliams
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 13, 2020