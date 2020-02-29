|
WRIGHT Ida May 11.5.1926 - 27.2.2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family. Loved Wife of Ray (dec.), Sister of Lois (dec.) and treasured Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother of David, Stacie, Matthew, Adeline, Gareth (dec), Ethan, Sophie, Josh, Ashlee, Carolyn, Stephen (dec), Julie, Wayne, Matthew, Elle, Imogen, Nicholas, Sigrid, Lachlan, Ian and family. Ida was an inspiration to all who met her, She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 29, 2020