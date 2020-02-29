Home
Services
Napier Park Funerals
420 Napier Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 4800
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Eaglehawk Uniting Church
Peg Leg Road
Eaglehawk
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida May WRIGHT


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ida May WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT Ida May 11.5.1926 - 27.2.2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family. Loved Wife of Ray (dec.), Sister of Lois (dec.) and treasured Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother of David, Stacie, Matthew, Adeline, Gareth (dec), Ethan, Sophie, Josh, Ashlee, Carolyn, Stephen (dec), Julie, Wayne, Matthew, Elle, Imogen, Nicholas, Sigrid, Lachlan, Ian and family. Ida was an inspiration to all who met her, She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -