|
|
HANGER Ian Ronald Passed away peacefully at St. John of Hospital Bendigo, October 6, 2019.
Aged 87 years
Dearly loved husband of Beryl. Loved father of Elizabeth, Allison and partner Darren, David and wife Sarah. Adored Pa of Adam and wife Shannon, Dave and wife Danielle, Tom and Jack. Great grandfather of Archer and Ruby.
Loved brother of Ruth and brother in law of Hugh Falconer. Loved brother of Barbara and brother in law of Frank Wood. Loved uncle to their families.
Our lovely Man!
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2019