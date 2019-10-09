Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian HANGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Ronald HANGER


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ian Ronald HANGER Notice
HANGER Ian Ronald Passed away peacefully at St. John of Hospital Bendigo, October 6, 2019.

Aged 87 years

Dearly loved husband of Beryl. Loved father of Elizabeth, Allison and partner Darren, David and wife Sarah. Adored Pa of Adam and wife Shannon, Dave and wife Danielle, Tom and Jack. Great grandfather of Archer and Ruby.

Loved brother of Ruth and brother in law of Hugh Falconer. Loved brother of Barbara and brother in law of Frank Wood. Loved uncle to their families.

Our lovely Man!
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.