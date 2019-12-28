Home
Ian Robert BELLIS Notice
BELLIS Ian Robert 21.2.1953 - 23.12.2019 Peacefully passed away at home with family. Loving husband of Rhonda. Loving father to Brodie and Robert, father in law to Michael and Tamara. Loving Pop to Ebony and Tahlia, Blake, Adrian, Jayce and Katie. Darl, I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with you. And then I realised.....you spent the rest of your life with me. I smile because I know you loved me till the day you went away. And will keep loving me.... till the day we're together again. Dad/Pop Our protector, provider, best mate and number one supporter, fought to stay with us to the end. Some day we will be united, and never part again. Private cremation held on the 27th of December, as per Ian's wishes.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Dec. 28, 2019
