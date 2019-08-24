|
|
BLOW Ian Richard At Bendigo Hospice on August 19th 2019
Aged 85 years
Beloved husband of Norma (dec.) for 51 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Annette, Debra and Robert, Merryl, Jeffrey and Claire, and Wayne. Special friend of Libby, Jake, Pete and Kirralee.
Adoring Pop of Sharlene, Josh, Jack, Nicholas, Samuel, Lincoln, Olivia, Natalie, Audrey, Bella, Angus, Denver, DD and Callum. Great Pop of Isaiah, Milena, Nathanael, Riley, Oliver, Joey and Joel.
So dearly loved
So sadly missed
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 24, 2019