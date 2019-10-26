|
|
THOMPSON Ian Maxwell
25.03.1930 - 21.10.2019
Passed away peacefully at home.
Beloved husband of Frances.
A generous and loving man, whose beliefs and love for his family lead to a fulfilled and happy life.
Forever in my heart, you will always be there with little signs to know you are near us all.
To our darling Dad.
We loved you so much. You were always there for us in your gentle and quiet way. Nothing was ever too much trouble. You were so very special and meant the world to us. You were a devoted husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. We will love you forever. We will look for all the rainbows for that's where you will be, singing and dancing, just flying free. Pam, Greg and Samuel (dec.)
Our Beautiful Dad and Pa,
Loving, happy and always there for us. You never made us cry until we had to say goodbye to you for the last time. You have been the best Dad and Pa and a loving husband to Mum.
Our lives were made better every day for having you as our Dad and Pa we miss you already and will love you always. Sue, Niel and Mitch. Ps Dad don't forget your hair gel and keep whistling. xx
Dear Pa T / Old Pa,
We were so lucky to have had you in our lives for as long as we did. You always loved having a joke with us all and making us laugh. If we needed something fixed you would be the first person we would come to. Thanks for being such a terrific Pa to us and a great old Pa to all of our little ones.
We love you Pa and we will never forget you. Hope you have found a comfy pair of hush puppies to wear and a nice red cardigan. 'We'll see you in the soup, riding on the carrot'. Love always Josh, Brooke, Rosie, Annie, Bridget, Luke, Samuel and Thomas. xx
Pa,
The smell of your aftershave will never be forgotten, and our world was a better place having had you in it.
Love you always and miss you already. Sam, Tania, Archer and the baby. xx
A very special thank you to Dr. Dennis O'Connor for his kindness and attention over the years, and to the girls at Kensi Care especially Megan and Tegan.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 26, 2019