Ian John MARK


1949 - 2020
Ian John MARK Notice
MARK Ian John 19.10.1949 - 25.4.2020



Passed away after a long illness.

Beloved son of Lil and Jack Mark (both dec.). Loved twin brother of Margaret, loved brother of Beverley and Kevin.

Resting in his Heavenly Home



Ian's family wish to acknowledge and thank Belinda and staff at Maxwell Manor and Mary Sullivan at Scope and any others not mentioned here, for their care and devotion to our brother over many years. He was very blessed to have all of you and we will be forever grateful.



A private funeral is organised
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 2, 2020
