Wednesday, May 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Ian Dickson STANYER

Ian Dickson STANYER Notice
STANYER Ian Dickson Died peacefully at Strath-Haven on 21 May 2020, aged 89. Beloved husband of Dorothy (dec.). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Greg and Deb, Susanne, Rosemary and Alan. Adored poppy of Louise, Jordan, David, Katie, Liam, Lochie, Connor, Ben, Zac and Josh. You embraced your life to the full. We will never forget your wit, wisdom, and determination. Loved Always A private service will be held on WEDNESDAY (May 27) at 2pm. To view the live stream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/our funerals Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 23, 2020
