|
|
MITCHELL Ian David Passed away at Bendigo Hospital on February 13, 2020.
Aged 60 years
To the love of my life and my soul mate. You took care of me as much as I cared for you. My heart is broken without you. I will forever miss you. I'm yours forever until we meet again your true soul mate and wife.
Sheraldyn Mitchell
To my loving father Ian Mitchell, thank you for stepping up and taking the role of my father. Thank you for the cuddles, the tears and the joy.
Your loving daughter Stephanie Jacobs and son-in-law.
To Poppy Ian, thank you for all the tickles, hugs, kisses and teaching us to fix things. We will miss you so much Poppy.
Love Willow and Connor
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2020