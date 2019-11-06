|
|
LOURIE (nee Rawiller) Helena Joyce "Joyce"
Peacefully at Strath-Haven Aged Care on November 3, 2019.
Aged 101 years
Wife of Jack (dec.). Loved mother of Geoffrey, Ronald, Bruce and their extended families.
Loved and loving mother, mother-in-law and nana of Geoff and Marcia; Katrina and Amadou, Perry and Gemma; Fraser and Lisa, Charlie, Millie and Rex.
Forever in our hearts
You have lead a long health hard working and active life and now it is time for you to rest your weary body. We will miss our weekly visits talking about the olden days.
Loved mother, mother-in-law and nana of Ron and Clare; Ross and Anna, Isaac (dec.). Adele and Marla; Nathan and Donna, Madalyn and Rhys; Shaun and Shona, Sophie and Cooper.
Loved mother of Bruce, mother-in-law of Roslyn. Fond nana of Marcus and Sian, Holly and Andrew, great nan of Isabel and Tara.
Thank you mum for a lifetime of memories, for your love, kindness, help and encouragement,
Sleep peacefully
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 6, 2019