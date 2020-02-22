Home
Helen Spencer MAYOR


1921 - 2020
Helen Spencer MAYOR Notice
MAYOR (Nall) Helen Spencer 2.7.1921 - 20.02.2020



Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Health after a short illness.

Loving widow of Dennis Mayor (dec.). Precious aunt of Sarah Mayor Cox and Ali Mayor. Dear aunt-in-law to Peter (Dr Fix-it) Cox. Cherished Great Aunt to Ollie, Hamish and Samuel Cox; and Harry and Charlie Brakha.



'Farewell dear Hennie, you touched the lives of so many with your kind heart, generosity and interest in others. You lived a long and fulfilling life. We were blessed to have you as our aunt, 'second mother' and 'grandmother' - Sarah and Ali xo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2020
