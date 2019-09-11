|
MCGOLDRICK Helen Claire Mass of Thanksgiving for the life of the late Mrs Helen Claire McGOLDRICK will be offered at St Kilian's Catholic Church, McCrae Street, Bendigo on FRIDAY (September 13) at 1.30pm.
The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Eaglehawk Lawn Cemetery.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be offered in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on THURSDAY EVENING, (September 12) at 6.30pm.
Flowers appreciated, donations preferred to the National Breast Cancer Foundation at nbcf.org.au/donate/
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2019