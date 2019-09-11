|
McGOLDRICK (Nee Quinn) Helen Claire 08/06/1967-05/09/2019 Dearly loved wife of Shaun. Mum to James and Will. Gone too soon. Best mum and wife you could ever ask for. We will love and cherish you for the rest of our lives. R.I.P You are my best friend. Love Jimmy Dearly loved youngest daughter of Monica and Edmund Quinn (both dec.). After fighting breast cancer for 10 years, to lose you is very hard to understand. Beautiful Helen we will miss your warm smile and presence but your memories will stay forever. RIP Love Mary, Sean, Suzie, Jarrod, Vanessa, Aaron, Esther and their families To know her was to love her, the memories will never fade, we will remember you every single day. Sister to Brendan, sister in-law to Colleen and Aunty to Shakaya. Forever in our hearts. Cherished Sister and Sister-in-Law of Anthony and Janice and much loved by the rest of the family. Forever in our hearts Loved Sister of Rob, Sister-in-law of Jeanette. Aunty to Damon, Patrick and Molly. We will treasure our memories forever. Dearly loved little sis of Jacinta and Mal. Aunty to Jacob and Sam. Forever in our hearts Dearest little Helen. Mere words will never describe the hole your passing has left. You will be forever loved my beautiful little sister, sister in law and Aunt. Carmel, Rod, Mitchell and Broderick
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2019