Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold GREENWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold James GREENWOOD

Add a Memory
Harold James GREENWOOD Notice
GREENWOOD Harold James 17/10/1950 - 16/12/2019 Tragically taken on December 16th 2019. Forever dearly loved Husband of Kay. Loved and cherished Father of Teresa and Melissa. Idolised Pa of Jonathan (dec.), Ashleigh, Jordan, Montana, Michigan, Indiana, Shelby and Brock. Adored PaPa of Memphis, Amelia and Scarlet. Loved eldest Son of Harold and Nancy (dec.) and adored big Brother to Peter, Irene, Johnny (dec.), Bernard, Michael, Beverly, Jimmy, Geoffrey and Katherine. You will forever hold a special place in our hearts.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -