|
|
GREENWOOD Harold James 17/10/1950 - 16/12/2019 Tragically taken on December 16th 2019. Forever dearly loved Husband of Kay. Loved and cherished Father of Teresa and Melissa. Idolised Pa of Jonathan (dec.), Ashleigh, Jordan, Montana, Michigan, Indiana, Shelby and Brock. Adored PaPa of Memphis, Amelia and Scarlet. Loved eldest Son of Harold and Nancy (dec.) and adored big Brother to Peter, Irene, Johnny (dec.), Bernard, Michael, Beverly, Jimmy, Geoffrey and Katherine. You will forever hold a special place in our hearts.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Dec. 21, 2019