|
|
HENDERSON Gwen Passed away peacefully at Bendigo on February 27th, 2020. Aged 72 years.
Dearly loved Daughter of the late Reg and Eileen Henderson. Much loved Sister of Terry, Lorraine, Jim, and Nola. Sister-in-law of Ann, Nerida (Dec) and June (Dec). Loved Aunty and Great Aunty to all her nieces and nephews.
Reunited and Resting Peacefully with Maureen.
May the road rise to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
To our beloved Aunty Gwen.
Thank you for being there for us all our lives. We hope you are at peace now.
- Love Darren and Rob.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 29, 2020