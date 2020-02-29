Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwen HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwen HENDERSON

Add a Memory
Gwen HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON Gwen Passed away peacefully at Bendigo on February 27th, 2020. Aged 72 years.

Dearly loved Daughter of the late Reg and Eileen Henderson. Much loved Sister of Terry, Lorraine, Jim, and Nola. Sister-in-law of Ann, Nerida (Dec) and June (Dec). Loved Aunty and Great Aunty to all her nieces and nephews.

Reunited and Resting Peacefully with Maureen.



May the road rise to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.



To our beloved Aunty Gwen.

Thank you for being there for us all our lives. We hope you are at peace now.

- Love Darren and Rob.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -