|
|
|
AYSON Gregory James Born- 1.10.46 Passed-24.10.19 Greg passed away at the Mildura Private Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine, loved father of Wes and Liarne, loved father in-law of Ben and adored Grandfather of Lilly, Antonio, Vienna, William, Flynn and Millicent. Greg was formally of Bidura Station, Balranald NSW where he was a well-respected grazier of 40 years. He will be sadly missed by many. A graveside funeral will be held on Thursday 31st October 2019 at 11am at Runnymede Cemetery, 1637 River Rd, Runnymede via Elmore. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at the Riverside Bar, Tindarra Resort, 79 Perricoota Rd, Moama NSW at 1pm. No Flowers.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 26, 2019