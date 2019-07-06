Home
Gregory Alan (Greg) LONG

Gregory Alan (Greg) LONG Notice
LONG Gregory Alan (Greg) The Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Gregory Alan (Greg) Long will be held at the Serpentine Recreation Reserve, 20 Chapel Street, Serpentine, on FRIDAY (July 12) at 1.30 pm. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will leave for the Yarrayne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the ICU at Austin Health in memory of Greg would be appreciated. Those attending, please consider wearing a touch of lavender colour.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser from July 6 to July 10, 2019
