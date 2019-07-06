|
LONG Gregory Alan (Greg) At The Austin Hospital, Melbourne on July 3, 2019. Aged 71 years Loved and loving Husband of Jeanette. Loving and respected Father and Father-in-law of Michael and Bindi, Ben and Ash, Chris and Jake. Adored and adoring Pa of Brayden, Riley, Jayde; Piper, Baxter, and Sullivan. Much loved Son of Alice and Alan Long (both dec.). Loving Brother, Brother-in-law and Uncle of Jan, Peter, Derek, Naomi, Harry, Roz (dec.), Aaron, Zac, and Bek. A gentleman in so many ways Thank you Dad for all the life lessons. Teaching me how to do things to the best of my abilities. "Do it once, do it right, Michael". I was grateful to have had someone in my life that was so special. Thank you for being there for us when we needed help, especially looking after the kids. Your grandkids enjoyed your weekly visits. We will miss you dearly. Love Michael, Bindi, Brayden, Riley, and Jayde. How fortunate are we to have had someone so special that makes saying goodbye so hard. Our much loved and adored Dad and Pa. You left us, and a piece of our hearts went too. Our best friend and workmate. Thank you for your gentle ways and for looking after us when we needed it most. You shared your wealth of knowledge, skill and wisdom working alongside us here at Mildenhall. We will treasure all the moments that have become special memories. A placid, loving, generous Pa. Your grandkids will miss your chocolate deliveries, sharing a pine-orange and a yarn. We love you and find comfort in your peace. Go well dear Pa, until we see you again. Love Ben, Ash, Piper, Baxter and Sullivan. xxxxx Thanks Dad for all the lessons, some took longer to sink in than others. If I can be half the man you are, I will have done well. I think, what would Dad do? Did I do it right the first time? I will miss you so much, but I am grateful for all the time we shared together. Love Chris, Jake, and Jack.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 6, 2019