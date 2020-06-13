|
|
LUNN Graeme Robert 18/5/1944 - 12/6/20 Much loved father of Helen, Julie and Dad. Adoring Pa of Tristan, Tanna, Cody, Austin, Chloe and Charlie. Remembered with love Much loved brother of Joy, Wendy and Faye. Treasured Memories Loved brother of Joy, brother-in-law of Alan. Uncle of Sue and family, and Uncle of Peter and family. Graeme had a great sense of humour. Resting in Peace Dearly loved brother of Wendy, brother-in-law of Ralph. Uncle of Dallas, Penny and their families. Such a Larrikan 'So many stories' Will miss him so much A special tribute to our caring, loved brother of Faye, brother-in-law of Ron. Uncle of Rohan, Brett and Cameron. He will be sadly missed
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 13, 2020