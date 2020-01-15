Home
Services
Napier Park Funerals
420 Napier Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 4800
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Napier Park Funerals
420 Napier Street
Bendigo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Graeme MATTHEWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graeme (Ashe) MATTHEWS

Add a Memory
Graeme (Ashe) MATTHEWS Notice
MATTHEWS Graeme (Ashe)

Passed away peacefully December 15, 2019.

Loved and loving husband of Ann.

Father of Leigh and Jess, Lucas and Hayley, Tara and Tyler.

Adored Pa of Will, Charlie, Poppy, Darcy, Hudson, Archer and Emily. Loved brother-in-law and mate of Michael and Gina.



A Memorial Service in celebration and remembrance will be held at Napier Park Funerals, 420 Napier Street, Bendigo on MONDAY (January 20) at 11am.



No flowers by request; donations preferred to Calvary Bethlehem MND Parkdale. Envelopes available at the Service.



A private cremation has been held.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graeme's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -