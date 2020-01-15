|
|
MATTHEWS Graeme (Ashe)
Passed away peacefully December 15, 2019.
Loved and loving husband of Ann.
Father of Leigh and Jess, Lucas and Hayley, Tara and Tyler.
Adored Pa of Will, Charlie, Poppy, Darcy, Hudson, Archer and Emily. Loved brother-in-law and mate of Michael and Gina.
A Memorial Service in celebration and remembrance will be held at Napier Park Funerals, 420 Napier Street, Bendigo on MONDAY (January 20) at 11am.
No flowers by request; donations preferred to Calvary Bethlehem MND Parkdale. Envelopes available at the Service.
A private cremation has been held.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020