Graeme (Ashe) MATTHEWS

Graeme (Ashe) MATTHEWS Notice
MATTHEWS Graeme (Ashe)

Passed away peacefully on 15.12.2019



Loved and loving husband of Ann.

Father of Leigh and Jess, Lucas and Hayley, Tara and Tyler.

Adored Pa of Will, Charlie, Poppy, Darcy, Hudson, Archer and Emily. Loved brother-in-law and mate of Michael and Gina.



You fought a brave battle against 'the beast' - your strength, courage and dignity was an inspiration. You never complained and you made us so proud. This journey was not easy, but we walked it all-together.



Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal, love leaves us memories that no one can steal.



We miss you every day - your loving family.



A Memorial Service in celebration and remembrance will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on MONDAY (January 20) at 11am.



A private cremation has been held.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Dec. 24, 2019
