GULEY Gordon Arthur Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Hospital on June 20, 2019.
Aged 91 years
(10 days shy of 92nd Birthday)
Loving Husband of Jean. Much loved father of Robert, Chester (John) (dec.), Kelvin and Lorene, father-in-law of Carol, Shayne and Mark. Grandfather of Michael, Stephen, Lisa, Kristin, Belinda, Aidan and Zane. Grandfather-in-law of Wendy, Benjamin, Cassandra, Claire, Kathleen. Loving great grandfather to Bianca, Bryce, Aaliyah, Verity, Milania, Harvey, Aidan, Ezra, Mazikhen
Very much loved and will be sadly missed
My Gordon you were my love and life for the past 70 plus years. Wonderful memories we share and our loving family. So loved, a good man, he loved me, and I loved him, And the family we made together was his world!
Your loving wife Jean.
God saw that you were weary,
The hill too steep to climb,
He gently closed your tired eyes,
And whispered 'Peace be thine'
A tender thought brings a tear,
A silent wish that you were here.
Always so loving, thoughtful and kind, what beautiful memories you leave behind.
You may have left this world behind,
But you will never leave our hearts and mind.
- Robert and Carol; Michael and Wendy, Bianca and Bryce; Stephen and Cassandra; Lisa and Ben, Aaliyah, Verity, Milania and Harvey; Kelvin and Shayne, Kristin and Belinda.
Sad and Sudden
Was the call,
So dearly loved
By one and all.
His memory will be
As sweet today,
As the minute
He passed away.
All our Love always, Lorene and Mark; Aidan and Claire; Zane and Kathleen, Aidan, Ezra and Mazikhen.
For funeral details please see later paper.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 22, 2019