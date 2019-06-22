|
LAITY (Nee; Whiteman) 'Glad' Gladys Elva 23 rd Feb 1924 - 15 th June 2019 Passed peacefully at Maldon Dearly Beloved Wife of Lindsay (dec.) Loving Mother of Lex & Anne; Alistair & Christine. Devoted Nanna of Andrew & Maeve: Louise, Sarah & Michael; Ross & Megan. Loved Great Grandmother of Charlie, Olivia, Harry, Violet, Maud, Nancy & Sadie. A wonderful Life Mum & Dad together again In accordance with Glad's wish a Private funeral was held on Thursday 20 th June 2019 at Holy Trinity, Maldon.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 22, 2019