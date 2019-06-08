|
PETRAGLIA Giuseppe Born 30/11/1929 Piaggine, Italy Passed away peacefully on June 7th, 2019 at his home, Bendigo, Victoria. Aged 89 Years. Son of Angelo and Grazia (both Dec. in Italy). Beloved Husband of Virginia for 65 Years. Father of Maria and Lucio. Father-in-law of Franco. Nonno of Anthony and partner Stevi. Great Nonno of Kelsie and Asher. Beloved Brother of Vincenzo, Carmelina, Emilio, Francesco (all Dec). Beloved Brother of Assunta and Rosa. Beloved Brother-in-law of Rosa, Rosinella, Ida and Nello and all Relatives and Family in Italy and Australia. Beloved Uncle of all the Nieces and Nephews in Italy and Australia. 'Loved But Not Forgotten' A light has gone out of my life but memories of you will be in my heart always my darling Best Friend Mio Giuseppe. Ti Amo Per Sempre. - Virginia My darling Dad, thank you for all the memories which will live in our hearts forever. No more pain - Rest In Peace. Love you always until we meet again in Paradise. - Daughter Maria and Son-in-law Franco. Dad, my hero, thank you for all the lessons you taught me in life; you are always in my heart - never forgotten. I miss you. I love you. Rest now Papa - you are at peace now. - Your Son Lucio. To our beloved Nonno (Ga-Ga). Our hearts are breaking. Thank you for all the good times. Love you. - Grandson Anthony, partner Stevi and Great-Grandchildren Kelsie and Asher.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 8, 2019