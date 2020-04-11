Home
Bendigo Funerals
29 Miller Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3554
(03) 5444 0400
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Bendigo Funerals
29 Miller Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3554
Gilio SELLA

Gilio SELLA Notice
SELLA Gilio Mass of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mr. Gilio SELLA will be held at the Bendigo Funeral Centre Chapel on TUESDAY (April 14th, 2020) commencing at 11.00am.

A Private Interment will follow at the Kangaroo Flat Monumental Cemetery.



Due to attendance restrictions under Covid-19 Rules, the public are welcome to view the Mass via Live Streaming by going to www.smfd.com.au click on the Service Streaming button (on the Home page).

To view the Service Booklet and sign the Condolence Book, go to www.lifelived.com.au



logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 11, 2020
