Bendigo Funerals
29 Miller Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3554
(03) 5444 0400
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Gilio SELLA

Gilio SELLA Notice
SELLA Gilio Passed away peacefully at Mirridong Aged Care on 5th April, 2020. Aged 90 years.

Dearly beloved Husband of Natalina (Dec). Devoted Father of Roberto, Rosetta (Wright) and Mary (Dec). Father-in-law of Elda and Peter. Adored Nonno of Felicity and Lyndon (Barker), Cynthia and Rick (Diss), and James, Luke, and Emilia. Cherished Bisnonno of Tyrone, Maeson, Hudson, Sofia, Jack and Charlie.



Dad,

Your spirit and courage amazed us all. Our memories of good times with you are so many.

Always in our hearts, be sadly missed.

Now you are reunited with Mum (Natalina).

'Love You Always'

Robert, Elda, James, Luke, and Emilia.



A kind and caring Father, generous and loving Nonno and Bisnonno, strong and wonderful man and friend. Your legacy of love, humour and hard work will forever live on through your cherished family.

We Love You, Always and Forever.

'Ciao Bello Papa'

Rosetta, Peter, Felicity, Lyndon, Cynthia, Rick, Tyrone, Maeson, Hudson, Jack, Sofia and Charlie.



Thanks to the Staff at Katharine Rose Wing for their genuine love and care of Papa (Gilio) during his time at Mirridong.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 11, 2020
