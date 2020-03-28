|
PURDON Gerald (Des) 04/07/1924 - 20/03/2020
Passed away peacefully at Bendigo.
Dearly loved husband of Catherine (Max) for 70 years. Loved father of Michael & Vincene, Mary & Don, Paula, Christine (dec.) & David, Anthony & Kate, and Cathy and their families. Loved Pa of 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Dearly loved youngest son of Samuel & Kate (both dec.), loved brother of Frederick, Francis, Albert and Ann (all dec.)
A Private Family Service has been held.
Thanks to staff at Stella Anderson and St John of God Hospital for their kindness while caring for Des in his final years.
'Your memory we will always treasure,
in our hearts you will stay forever'
Rest In Peace.
As the Funeral was Private due to current restrictions you are invited to visit the online
Memorial Page and Condolence Book
www.lifelived.com.au
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2020