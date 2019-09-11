Home
Gerald POTTS

Gerald POTTS Notice
POTTS Gerald Passed away unexpectedly at Bendigo Hospital on 5th September 2019, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Sylvia. Loving father of Steve and Sharyn, father-in-law of Samantha and John. Much loved Pa of Tabitha, Rhys, Isabella and William. Loved son of Gordon and Janet Potts (both dec), brother to John, Barbara, Bob (dec), Cliff (dec), George, Len, Valma (dec). A golden heart stopped beating, two hands were laid to rest, God broke our hearts to prove, he only takes the best. RIP. "Gez" - My love, my rock. Thanks for a lifetime of memories, for your love and kindness, help and encouragement. Build me another rose garden for when we meet again. I will miss you forever. Your loving wife, Sylvia xx



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2019
