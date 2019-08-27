Home
GILL Gerald (Gerry) Please bring a sprig from your garden and join us in celebrating the life of Gerald (Gerry) Gill on Monday, 2nd September at the Campbells Creek community centre, 45 Elizabeth street, Campbells Creek at 12.30pm. In Gerry's memory please consider a donation to the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre. Envelopes available on the day. After the funeral ceremony all are invited to stay on for light refreshments. Natural Grace Holistic Funeral Directors 1300 008 037
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2019
