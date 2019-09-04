Home
Resources
More Obituaries for George ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George William ROBERTS


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
George William ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS George William Passed away August 31, 2019

at the age of 77 years



Devoted husband to Shirley M. Roberts (dec.).

Father to Brian (dec.), Michael (dec.), Kylie and Rebecca. Beloved grandfather to Chloe, Lauren, Cooper, Spencer and Declan.

He will be dearly missed

Dad,

The road was a long hard one, with plenty of bumps along the way. The last few years seemed to be two steps forward, three steps back. But you never gave up and fought it like a boss. Your body may have failed you but it never took your hope and spirit. I'm glad now you are free of pain and you don't have to fight to get through the day.

Give my love to mum and the boys.

Kylie, Jason, Chloe and Lauren.



Dad/Pa

You will be forever in our hearts and our memories. You fought for so long but now you are free.

Rest peacefully with mum and the boys.

Give them a hug from me.

Rebecca, Joe, Cooper and Spencer.



For funeral details, please see later edition.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.