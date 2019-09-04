|
ROBERTS George William Passed away August 31, 2019
at the age of 77 years
Devoted husband to Shirley M. Roberts (dec.).
Father to Brian (dec.), Michael (dec.), Kylie and Rebecca. Beloved grandfather to Chloe, Lauren, Cooper, Spencer and Declan.
He will be dearly missed
Dad,
The road was a long hard one, with plenty of bumps along the way. The last few years seemed to be two steps forward, three steps back. But you never gave up and fought it like a boss. Your body may have failed you but it never took your hope and spirit. I'm glad now you are free of pain and you don't have to fight to get through the day.
Give my love to mum and the boys.
Kylie, Jason, Chloe and Lauren.
Dad/Pa
You will be forever in our hearts and our memories. You fought for so long but now you are free.
Rest peacefully with mum and the boys.
Give them a hug from me.
Rebecca, Joe, Cooper and Spencer.
For funeral details, please see later edition.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019