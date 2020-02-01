Home
Resources
More Obituaries for George HIMSWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George William HIMSWORTH


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
George William HIMSWORTH Notice
HIMSWORTH George William



7.11.1931 - 21.01.2020



Passed away peacefully in Bendigo.

Dearly beloved husband of Fay.

Loving and devoted father of Joanne Nicole..

An Englishman quiet and honourable.



Dad you will always be my special dad, who I loved dearly and will always love.

I will always remember our special daughter and father times together.

I'll hold you close in my heart and take you everywhere with me.

You are and were the best dad.

Love you Dad, Love Spook

XOXO ~em102



In accordance with George's wishes his life was celebrated with a small gathering of family at a private service.



logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -