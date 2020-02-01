|
|
HIMSWORTH George William
7.11.1931 - 21.01.2020
Passed away peacefully in Bendigo.
Dearly beloved husband of Fay.
Loving and devoted father of Joanne Nicole..
An Englishman quiet and honourable.
Dad you will always be my special dad, who I loved dearly and will always love.
I will always remember our special daughter and father times together.
I'll hold you close in my heart and take you everywhere with me.
You are and were the best dad.
Love you Dad, Love Spook
XOXO ~em102
In accordance with George's wishes his life was celebrated with a small gathering of family at a private service.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 1, 2020