George Patrick WATERS

George Patrick WATERS Notice
WATERS George Patrick



Passed away suddenly at Bendigo Hospital on 29/11/2019.



Loved partner of Bernadette. Father of Raechel, Naomi, Casey and Tim. Son of Stan and Mavis (both dec), brother of Terry, Brendan, Damian and Geoff.



My Gorgeous George,

My heart feels broken. Our plans for the future crumpled. As I move through the rooms of our home and sit in the garden you are all around me, giving me such comfort.

Goodbye My Love.

Dette



For funeral arrangements see later edition.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Dec. 4, 2019
