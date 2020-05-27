Home
Services
William Farmer
151 McCrae Street Bendigo
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 5577
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:00 PM
www.williamfarmer.com.au The password will be: 0051
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey POLLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Lewis James "Geoff" POLLOCK


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Geoffrey Lewis James "Geoff" POLLOCK Notice
POLLOCK Geoffrey Lewis James "Geoff" Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Hospital May 23, 2020.

Aged 79 years

Much loved husband of Jean. Loved father and father-in-law of Janine and Ross, Warren and Marnie, Narelle and Craig. Devoted Pa to Zali, Tamika and Declan, Hamish and Fraser, Evie, Jimmie and Rickie.

Forever in our hearts



In accordance with current regulations a Private Funeral Service will be held on FRIDAY (May 29) at 2 pm. If you would like to view the service live go to: www.williamfarmer.com.au

The password will be: 0051

Private Burial
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geoffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -