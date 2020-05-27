|
|
POLLOCK Geoffrey Lewis James "Geoff" Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Hospital May 23, 2020.
Aged 79 years
Much loved husband of Jean. Loved father and father-in-law of Janine and Ross, Warren and Marnie, Narelle and Craig. Devoted Pa to Zali, Tamika and Declan, Hamish and Fraser, Evie, Jimmie and Rickie.
Forever in our hearts
In accordance with current regulations a Private Funeral Service will be held on FRIDAY (May 29) at 2 pm. If you would like to view the service live go to: www.williamfarmer.com.au
The password will be: 0051
Private Burial
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 27, 2020