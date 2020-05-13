|
|
JORDAN Geoffrey Crosswell 8.3.1928 - 9.5.2020
Passed away peacefully at Bethlehem nursing home.
Aged 92 years
Loved husband of Merle (dec.).
Loved father of Heather (dec.), Jill and Janis. Father-in-law of Bernie, Mick and Peter. Grandpa of 9, great grandpa of 15.
Loved Dad of Jill, father-in-law of Mick. Grandpa of Ben, Emily, Amy, Andy, Liam and Liana. Great pa of Elwood, Jaggar, Raffy, Oakie and Quinn.
Thank you Dad for taking such good care of Mum and us.
Love Jill
Loved father of Janis, father-in-law of Peter. Grandpa of Cameron and Kristen, Hayley and Kenn. Great grandpa of Ruby, Ollie, Zoe and Oscar.
A quite gentle man now at peace.
In accordance with current regulations a private funeral service will be held on THURSDAY (May 14) at 11.30 am. If you would like to view the service live, go to:
www.williamfarmer.com.au/geoffreyjordan
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 13, 2020