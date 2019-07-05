|
NEWSON Gallagher Alan 21.3.2011 - 3.7.2019
Loved son of Nick and Tegan. Adored brother of Harper Girl. Cherished grandson of Dennis and Tammy, and Kim and Alan. Loved nephew of Krystle and Aaron, Mandy and Mike, and Aimee and cousin of Fletcher, Astin and Laila.
Sleeping peacefully,
our beautiful boy.
To our beautiful little grandson Gallagher, you are and always will be the love of our lives. You have been taken away from us and this world way to soon. Just always remember G, how much we love you 'infinity'. Harper Girl will always watch your star.
Lots of love and kisses
Grandma, Grandpa
and Harper.
Gallagher's funeral will be held in Ulverstone, Tasmania on Monday.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 5, 2019