|
|
LEES Fred Our dearly loved husband, father, grandad and great grandad Fred, passed away peacefully in Bendigo Health on 27/3/2020, aged 92 years. Most loved husband of Margaret (dec) and Beverley. Loving, kind and patient father and father-in-law of Graham and Janet, Janet and David, Peter, Graeme and Sandy. Fabulous grandad of Simon (dec), Kylie, Emma, Chris, Rebecca, Kate, Brendon, Aaron, Kaitlyn, Ben and their partners. Fun great grandad of Zahra, Daisy, Tom, Sophie (dec), Taj, Alex, Liam, Frankie, Abby and Georgie. So dearly loved, So sadly missed. Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, Fred's family will be holding a private service on Friday 3rd April at 11.00am. If you wish to join us for the service, you may do so via live streaming (to watch please enter the link http:/www.powerav.com.au/rpcv)
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 1, 2020