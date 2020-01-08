Home
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St Kilian's Catholic Church
McCrae Street
Bendigo
View Map
Francis John "Frank" LENAGHAN

Francis John "Frank" LENAGHAN Notice
LENAGHAN Francis John "Frank

Passed away in Cabrini Prahran on January 5, 2020.

Loved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Peter, Denis, Michael, Anthony, Susan and their families.

A kind and gentle man who will be sorely missed.

A Service celebrating and honouring Frank’s life will be held in St Kilian’s Catholic Church, McCrae Street, Bendigo on MONDAY (January 13) at 10.30am.

The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Bendigo Monumental Cemetery.

No flowers by request, online donations preferred to Peter Mac at [email protected] or Cabrini Prahran at cabrini.com.au/cabrinipalliativecare
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Jan. 8 to Jan. 13, 2020
