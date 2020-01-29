Home
Frances Mary (Fran) SHEEAN


1949 - 2020
Frances Mary (Fran) SHEEAN Notice
SHEEAN (Kean) Frances Mary (Fran) Born 23/01/1949 - Died 26/01/2020

Devoted and loved wife of Martin for 47 years.

Much loved sister of John (dec.), Julie, Moira, and Paul, and Jacinta.

'Aunty Fran' to 24 nieces and nephews and 37 great nieces and nephews.

Fran had a brain tumour and was nursed at home, as she wished. She showed her strength throughout and she assumed control of her treatment.

Her work in nursing education was her passion and the advancement of students, nurses and midwives never slipped from her vision. Community commitment was comprehensive.

It was all you could ask of her.

Her instruction to you all is 'NO SOOKING'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 29, 2020
